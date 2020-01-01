2x2 Rubik's Cube Solver

Calculate the solution of your scrambled 2x2 Rubik's Cube with this online solver. Set up the stickers and let the program find the solution or generate a random shuffle and try to figure out the solution yourself rotating the faces!

How To Use?

You can see an unfolded 2x2x2 cube on your screen. Click the Edit button to remove the colors of the puzzle and paste your colors one by one to the fields. Start with red, then green, white, yellow, blue and finally the orange. The program won't allow you to set up an invalid scramble, for example to add a corner piece with two stickers of the same color. The program will help you by guessing the colors of the remaining stickers. For example when you reach the last color the solver will set the remaining fields automatically. The solver supports any color scheme.

When your setup is complete press the Solve button to retreive the solution in less than 11 steps. The program will display the solution using the classic FRU notation and also a graphical demonstration of the steps using arrows. Since a clockwise rotation of a face rearranges the pieces the same way as a counterclockwise rotation of the opposite side it's enough to work with only the F(Front), R(Right) and U(Up) faces. Counterclockwise rotations are marked with an apostrophe, while double (180o) turns are marked with the number 2.

Solve It Yourself

This is not just a 2x2 solver but a puzzle simulator where you can play with the Pocke Cube. Click Scramble for a random shuffle and try to solve the cube yourself. Click a face to make a clockwise rotation as shown by the arrow.

How to solve the 2x2

The Pocket Cube is an easier puzzle than the Rubik's Cube. It can be solved as a 3x3 with corners only. Learn the solution of the 2x2 here!

